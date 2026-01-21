God of War TV Series Casts A Character Fans Weren’t Expecting Until Season 2

More than 20 years after its debut, the God of War franchise is finally making the leap from gaming to television. Prime Video has already ordered multiple seasons of a live-action series that will draw from the critically acclaimed Norse-era games, casting Ryan Hurst to play lead character Kratos. That the legendary face of the God of War IP was the first casting announced wasn’t a shock, but what has been somewhat surprising are the casting announcements that have followed. Rather than reveal who’s playing the likes of Atreus, Mimir, or Freya, Amazon has instead turned its attention to characters who don’t appear in the Norse games until the second installment, God of War Ragnarok.

Hot on the heels of Teresa Palmer being cast as Sif, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have officially announced that Max Parker has been cast as Heimdall. According to the release, the description of the character reads as follows: “The Watchman of Asgard, and one of the sons of Odin, Heimdall is a god in his own right with the special ability to anticipate what’s about to happen at any moment. Handsome and dynamic, he feels unappreciated by his father and underestimated by the rest of the family, and as a result Heimdall is constantly looking for ways to improve his position in the hierarchy and increase his stature and power.”

God of War Season 1 Will Incorporate Elements of Both Norse Games

Since Heimdall doesn’t appear until God of War Ragnarok, it’d be understandable if fans weren’t expecting to see him until Season 2. However, as implied by the Sif casting that was reported earlier this month, the first season of Prime Video’s God of War series is not going to be a 1:1 adaptation of the 2018 game. This is a reflection of the change in medium. In the games, players have to follow Kratos and Atreus for essentially the entire time because they are the playable characters. With a TV show, the creative team has the leeway to broaden the scope and break away from the Kratos/Atreus storyline at various points.

It’s unknown how large a role Sif, Heimdall, or other Norse gods will have in God of War Season 1, but it’s smart to bring them all into the fold early on. Taking advantage of the fact that they have two seasons to work with (at least), the creative team can take the time to introduce these characters and establish them as the larger threats in the overarching world, setting the stage for the epic clash between Kratos and Odin’s forces in the series finale. Though God of War Ragnarok was widely praised and earned several nominations at the Game Awards (including Game of the Year), some had the opinion that the story felt a bit rushed and the Norse saga could have been spread across three games. It’s understandable why developer Sony Santa Monica didn’t go that route (these AAA games take years to make, and the studio wanted to shift gears to a new project), but it looks like the TV series is addressing this concern by taking extra time to flesh out certain characters and dynamics.

Incorporating elements from Ragnarok in Season 1 is also a smart way to make sure the TV show feels fresh for those who are familiar with the games. Rather than sitting down and expecting a beat-for-beat remake of the first game (which is already quite cinematic in its presentation), longtime God of War fans will be in for a few surprises as the first season deviates from the source material. It’s good that those viewers will have to stay on their toes, keeping them fully engaged and anticipating what comes next. Admittedly, it is risky to depart from text as beloved as God of War 2018, but video game adaptations have taken this route before to great success (see: the Bill and Frank episode of The Last of Us Season 1). There’s no reason to doubt God of War can’t follow suit.

Heimdall has the potential to be a standout character in God of War. If the games are anything to go by, Parker’s portrayal will be worlds apart from Idris Elba’s version of Heimdall viewers saw in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. God of War‘s Heimdall is an antagonist people will love to hate, defined by his large ego and supreme confidence. There should be plenty of opportunities for Parker to gleefully chew scenery, and it’ll be fun to see him play off of other members of the cast. We might have to wait until Season 2 to see him interact with Kratos and Atreus, but Season 1 should provide a tantalizing taste of what’s to come.

