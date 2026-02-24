God of War Series Confirms Its Villain (And the Actor Is Perfect)

The Norse-era God of War games are renowned for their dramatic storytelling that added depth to Kratos, making him a more well-rounded character. The dynamic between Kratos and his son Atreus is a main reason why those narratives resonated so strongly with players, but the games arguably wouldn’t have been nearly as memorable if they didn’t feature equally compelling villains. Across his journeys through the Nine Realms, Kratos crossed paths with a variety of intriguing antagonists, many of whom became the subject of standout boss fights in the games. As casting continues for Prime Video’s God of War TV series, we now know who will play the first Norse god Kratos crosses paths with, and it’s a perfect pick.

Today, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios announced that Ed Skrein has signed on to portray Baldur, who is the main villain in 2018’s God of War game. He is the son of Odin and Freya. The official character description, which you can read in the space below, will sound familiar to anyone who knows the source material:

“Baldur may be the youngest son of Odin, but he’s his father’s most dangerous weapon. Charismatic, unpredictable and armed with a razor-sharp tongue, Baldur lives by his own rules. As a boy, Baldur was cursed; this curse denied him the ability to feel pleasure and physical sensation. This fuels an insatiable anger and bloodlust in Baldur, who favors a brawling fighting style that blends his immense power with the raw impact of his fists. Above all else, he longs for an opponent that can truly match his prowess in battle. An opponent that can finally make him feel something.”

Why Ed Skrein Is Perfect for Baldur in God of War

Skrein has plenty of experience playing antagonists. He gained notoriety for portraying Ajax in Deadpool, and has followed that up with villainous turns in everything from Alita: Battle Angel to Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon films. Baldur is the latest chapter in what’s become a growing legacy for Skrein, and this could be his most captivating role yet. Like so many characters in the God of War series, Baldur is a tortured individual. Freya cursed him in an effort to protect him from harm, but she ended up making his existence miserable because he can’t feel anything.

Baldur’s combination of charismatic arrogance and mental instability reads as an ideal fit for Skrein’s skill set as an actor. Skrein has a magnetic screen presence and also excels at putting viewers on edge. A defining trait of Baldur is his fearlessness, which makes him unpredictable. Since he can’t feel pain and is invulnerable, he’s reckless and isn’t afraid about diving head first into a fight, making him particularly dangerous. The God of War game opens with a jaw-dropping confrontation between Kratos and Baldur, establishing the latter as a formidable foe. It will be fun to watch Skrein put his own spin on this sequence (and other standout moments), tapping into his action chops and knack for playing villains.

Skrein should also have the potential to showcase his dramatic range, especially since he should be playing the main threat of Season 1. Baldur is not a one-note villain. He’s driven by intense hatred for his mother, making him a very complex figure who’s almost sympathetic in a way. Prime Video’s God of War show is expanding upon the stories from the games by featuring characters such as Thor and Odin early on. It will be interesting to see if the series adds more depth to Baldur by shedding light on his relationship with his family. There could be opportunities to flesh out his dynamic with Freya, which would serve as a fascinating counterpoint to Kratos and Atreus.

Fans still need to wait before seeing Prime Video’s God of War series in action, but on paper, all of the casting choices announced so far seem like great fits for their respective roles. With the success of Fallout and anticipation for live-action God of War and Tomb Raider series, Prime Video is trying to establish itself as the go-to platform for quality video game adaptations. It won’t be easy translating something as acclaimed as the Norse God of War games to a different medium, but all the pieces are in place for this show to be special. It might end up being Prime’s answer to Game of Thrones — which Skrein coincidentally starred in for one season.

