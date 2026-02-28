God of War’s First Look Photo Draws AI Criticisms From Fans (But Is It True?)

A recent God of War image shared on the upcoming Prime Video show’s X page has fans believing that the production is using AI to generate images. The biggest news coming from the God of War Prime Video series that is being made has surrounded the casting, but this new image has thrown the show into controversy before the production released any footage. The problem is that there is proof that this is not an AI-generated image, although AI could have been used to touch it up. It also shows the idea that the hatred of AI has also confused many people when film and video editors use basic editing tools to fix up images and videos.

The God of War official X account released a photo of Kratos and Atreus from the series that is now in production. The caption reads, “Father and Son. Behold your first look at Kratos and Atreus in the God of War series now in production for @primevideo. Their journey to the highest peak begins.” However, instead of getting excited about the new series, people accused the show of using AI to generate this image.

Father and Son. Behold your first look at Kratos and Atreus in the God of War series now in production for @primevideo. Their journey to the highest peak begins. pic.twitter.com/iDzyuSpl5A — God of War (@godofwaronprime) February 27, 2026

Fans Accuse Prime Video of Using AI for God of War Teaser Image

The X post from the God of War account shows Kratos watching as Atreus prepares to fire his bow and arrow. Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy) plays Kratos, while Callum Vinson (Chucky) stars as Atreus. After a series of responses where fans showed excitement for the show, the comments then turned to people accusing the photos of being AI-generated. There was even a comment where someone thought all images were from the actual shot footage, not understanding that still photographers are on set.

it's a picture dude… lmao what — emma (@emma_04423v) February 27, 2026

However, this is an actual photo taken on the set of God of War. The metadata for the photo (the information in the image showing the copyright info) reveals it was a still photo shot by Leah Gallo, using a Canon EOS R5 with a 24-70mm lens (using a 57.0 mm focal length. Not only that, but she shot the photo on February 24 at 1:16 p.m. local time. This photograph is four days old. A bigger problem came when someone posted an image that said it was AI-generated.

That said, many people mocked the post, saying that the AI website that detects other AI is unreliable. Some even posted behind-the-scenes photos from other movies that the site claimed were significantly AI-generated.

Someone else posted an image from another AI detection site that said that 19% of the image was likely to be AI-generated. There is no proving it one way or the other, but there are AI tools now in photographers’ tools like Photoshop and even free ones in Canva, and many artists and photographers use AI to clean up problems in their images. There is no proof that this photographer used AI, as she could have just used regular editing tools to clean up the color, brighten the image, and make other adjustments. That said, several fans didn’t like what they saw.

I love God of War and I am still very excited for the series, but you guys should have waited and released a better picture. It doesn't look good respectfully. — Ghost Of Babylon (@KindredBlade) February 27, 2026

God of War is set to release on Prime Video likely late in 2027, as it started filming this past week and is expected to wrap in April 2027. However, with fans already complaining after one still photo image was released on social media, the next year should prove volatile for the franchise, as it attempts to meet fans’ expectations.

