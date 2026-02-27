First Look Image From God of War TV Show Reveals Game-Accurate Kratos and Atreus

There are several movies and TV shows based on video games in various stages of development, and one of the most anticipated is Prime Video’s live-action God of War TV series. Bringing the widely acclaimed Norse-era games to life on screen, the showrunners have put together an extremely talented ensemble cast, with many actors seemingly perfect fits for their roles. As exciting as it’s been to see the God of War cast round into shape the past couple of months, fans have eagerly been awaiting what the show will look like. As the first season of God of War finally begins production, we now have a taste of the visuals.

To commemorate the start of filming, Prime Video officially released a first look image of Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus. Without much context to go off of, the image appears to be recreating a scene from very early in the 2018 God of War game where Kratos teaches his young son how to hunt. Check out the photo in the space below:

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Prime Video’s God of War TV Show Is Aiming for a Games-Accurate Aesthetic

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the first God of War image is that the creative team is attempting to stay faithful to the source material with regard to character design. Hurst’s Kratos strongly resembles his game counterpart, with the ash white skin and iconic red tattoos. The costumes for both he and Vinson look like they were pulled straight from the games, so it’s clear staying accurate to the game’s famous iconography was a point of emphasis for Prime Video. The characters in God of War have such distinct looks that deviating from that template could rub fans the wrong way.

How effective the showrunners are at translating the visuals of God of War to a different medium remains to be seen. While this first image of Kratos and Atreus is an admirable recreation of the games, some fans might find seeing the stylized Kratos in live-action a bit unsettling. The Norse God of War games are known for being very cinematic, story-driven experiences with photorealistic graphics, but there’s still a difference between seeing a character in animation versus live-action. Perhaps it will just take time for viewers to get used to Hurst as Kratos, or maybe the design will look even better when footage is revealed and we see it in motion.

If the image of Kratos and Atreus is anything to go by, other God of War characters, including villain Baldur and Norse gods Thor and Odin, should look very similar to the games as well. It will be interesting to see when Prime Video decides to share the first photos of those other cast members. With filming now underway in Vancouver, the streamer might want to get ahead of any potential leaks by releasing more official images. Even though security can be tight on these productions, it’s difficult to stop everything from getting out, and there will surely be a lot of interest in what the rest of the God of War characters look like.

After the success of Fallout, God of War has the potential to be another great game adaptation for Prime Video. Drawing from beloved source material, God of War could easily become the next incredible fantasy epic, immersing viewers in an emotionally charged stories about gods clashing with each other. There’s still much work to be done, but between game-accurate designs and an interest in expanding upon the stories to further flesh out the world and character dynamics, the pieces are in place for this to be something special.

