God of War Creator Slams Kratos First Look as TV Series Adds 4 More Cast Members

Prime Video’s live-action God of War series is one of the most highly anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory. Rather than starting with the protagonist’s bloody history in the Greek pantheon, the television series intentionally skips ahead to focus on the critically acclaimed Norse era of the franchise. Recently, Prime dropped a first look at Ryan Hurst’s Kratos, prompting excitement, conspiracy theories, and confusion in equal measure, and now the game series’ creator has weighed in.

In the wake of the first look images’ release, fans questioned whether AI had been used, Hurst posted a cryptic message that further fed theories, and it generally didn’t play out as positively as Prime would have wanted. It’s also not a reflection of the show’s quality, as much as first impressions last a long time. Now, David Jaffe, the creator of the God of War video games, has offered his own thoughts on his YouTube channel, echoing some of the negativity, but also his confidence in the show:

“I’m sure everybody’s trying real hard, [but] it’s so dumb. But let’s be incredibly clear, okay? Two things can be true. This can be a terrible image, and it is. It’s so bad in so many ways, which we’ll talk about in a moment. And Ron Moore is awesome, who is the showrunner… This guy is a juggernaut of a talented fellow. I have absolutely no doubt it is going to be a good show.”

Prime Video’s God of War Adds More New Characters

Image courtesy of Santa Monica Studio

While the first official image of God of War was disappointing, the sheer talent involved behind the scenes and in front of the camera continues to keep expectations high. With heavy hitters like Thor (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), Sif (Teresa Palmer), and Odin (Mandy Patinkin) already locked into the production, the studio is clearly committed to delivering a premium fantasy epic, and more talent has also now been added.

The ensemble now includes the obsessively curious Modi, with the Marie Antoinette actor Louis Cunningham signing on as a series regular to play the middle child of Thor and Sif. Meanwhile, the royal couple’s eldest son, Magni, will appear in a recurring capacity, bringing the Good Cop Bad Cop star Ben Chapple into the fold. Joining them as Thor and Sif’s youngest child, Thrud, is Island Austin, securing a series regular position for the Insidious 6 actress. Finally, Odin’s fanatical Valkyrie commander, Gna, rounds out the latest casting wave, tapping the Foundation veteran Evelyn Miller to lead the Aesir forces on screen.

What This Means: God of War Seems to Be Expanding the Game’s Story

In the original 2018 video game that serves as the primary inspiration for the television adaptation, the narrative is tightly restricted to the perspective of the central father and son duo. While the protagonists eventually clash with Modi and Magni during their journey to the highest peak in the realms, the vast majority of the Norse pantheon remains entirely hidden in the background. Characters like Thor only appear in a brief, post-credits scene, while key figures such as Sif, Thrud, and Odin are completely absent from the screen until the critically acclaimed 2022 sequel, God of War Ragnarök. Similarly, Gna does not physically step into her formidable role as the primary Valkyrie antagonist until the challenging post-game content of the second installment. Therefore, the deliberate decision to cast these major players so early in the television production cycle indicates a massive structural shift for the Prime Video series.

By introducing the extended Aesir family during the events of the first season, the studio is evidently expanding the story to provide a more comprehensive view of the nine realms. Rather than keeping the gods as unseen threats looming in the distance, the creative team is seemingly willing to show exactly where every major player is and what political maneuvering they are executing as the Spartan warrior embarks on his quest. This ambitious approach aligns perfectly with previous casting announcements, such as the prominent inclusion of Heimdall (Max Parker).

These powerful deities served as the primary antagonists of God of War Ragnarök, yet their early integration into the television narrative suggests the writers are actively building a parallel storyline set within the realm of Asgard. Ultimately, fleshing out the complex family dynamics of the Thunder God and his three children will give the television audience a much deeper understanding of the divine hierarchy, transforming the absent villains of the original 2018 game into fully realized characters long before the heroes ever arrive at their doorstep.

God of War is currently in production and does not yet have an official release date.

