Steve Martin Lends Support to Jo Koy After Bombing at the Golden Globes

Steve Martin stepped up to defend Jo Koy after that response to his Golden Globes monologue. During his opener, he made a couple of jokes that weren't received the best. Chief among the mistimed jokes was a playful swipe at Taylor Swift. (The comedian said they wouldn't be panning the camera over at the pop mega-star as much as the NFL has in recent months.) While mostly harmless and a bit of well-worn tread when it comes to comedians in this period, a lot of people didn't love the joke. Things kind of improved from there, but the room started out very cold. Martin explained why Koy shouldn't be discouraged by the entire ordeal over on Threads.

"I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show," Martin said on Threads about the comedian's recent stint up on stage. "It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I'm still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010… So, congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!"

Jo Koy Speaks Out After Golden Globes

(Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

After all of that online response, Koy was a little deflated. The comedian was asked to join GMA after the social media discussion took off. He told the morning show that the joke was trying to poke some fun at the NFL. But, it came off like he was taking a shot at Taylor Swift. Koy explained how he's learned from it and hopes to do better if the opportunity presents itself again. Trying to get those crowds laughing again is hard after a rough patch. But, the veteran comedian knows it's all a part of the process.

"It's a tough room," Koy began. "It was a hard job, I'm not going to lie … I'd be lying if [I said] it doesn't hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, 'Ah.' Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I'm a stand-up comic but that hosting position — it's a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer's thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad."

"The Taylor one was just a little flat and you know, it was a weird joke, I guess, but it was more on the NFL. You know what I mean?" the comedian added. "I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn't have to do that. And so it was more of a jab towards the NFL but it just didn't come out that way."

Martin's Only Murders In The Building Hits TV

Only Murders In The Building is coming to ABC this month. So, fans who love the show and newcomers alike can sink into the mystery. Here's how Hulu describes the series: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedy murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

What did you think of the comedian's jokes? Let us know down in the comments!