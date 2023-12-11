WWE's Baron Corbin Hangs Out With Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Kansas native and WWE Superstar Baron Corbin visited Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. Although the Chiefs lost the game by three points, not all was lost. Corbin met up with 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift who attended the game to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, starting tight end on the Chiefs. While doing so, Corbin managed to snap a selfie with the star in the VIP suite which he shared to social media.

Swift is fresh off a South America run of her Eras Tour, having finished her last dates in Brazil at the end of November. Swift's high-grossing tour picks back up in 2024 with more international dates in Japan, France, Australia, England, and Portugal among other countries before she rounds the whole tour out in Canada.

Corbin is fresh off a loss to NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov at NXT Deadline, the final NXT PLE of the year. He's not the only WWE Superstar with a connection to Swift, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins previously stated he and Becky Lynch are the power couple of WWE and that Kelce and Swift are "no match" for them. At a press conference following WWE Fastlane, IYO Sky was asked about Swift potentially competing in WWE, possibly even at WrestleMania. Sky responded "If she wants, I'm ready for Taylor Swift."

Not all times that Swift has come up in wrestling conversations are as pleasant, however. There have been some not so pleasant encounters involving the Swifties and members of the WWE roster, namely Grayson Waller. Waller caught heat with the fandom in October after sparking outrage with his opinion about Swift. Instead of walking back his comments he doubled down in a Twitter post, writing "Big congrats to wrestling fans! I always thought you were the ugliest losers on social media, but then I met the Swifties. Enjoy the number 2 spot."

Professional wrestling took over the world of football this weekend, as a bundled up Johnny Gargano appeared at the Cleveland Browns game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, smashing a guitar with the Jags logo on it. Bill Goldberg also made a crossover at the Falcons game where he speared a fan wearing a Tom Brady jersey.