Good Omens Season 2 First Look Released by Neil Gaiman

Prime Video’s most surprising renewal of the past few years has come to fruition as the streamer has announced production has started on Good Omens season 2. A first-look photo from the set of stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the leading roles of the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley was released to mark the occasion along with another photo from set by series creator and co-showrunner Neil Gaiman. Sheen and Tennant will be joined by much of the same cast from the original series which was based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel, the new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material.

“I am so happy to be back here on the streets of Soho, watching, every day, the glorious performances of Michael Sheen and David Tennant,” Gaiman said in a statement. “I miss having Terry Pratchett’s genius, but it does feel like we are still all walking around inside his head. It’s been an absolute pleasure to have the brilliant John Finnemore co-write this season’s story shenanigans with me, and to work with director and my co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon as he steers the ship, along with our astonishing crew, who have returned to do it again. In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons. We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them.”

A brief plot description of the next batch of episodes was revealed in a press release noting that the series will continue to “illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.” As readers and viewers know the pair have been on Earth since The Beginning but managed to thwart the apocalypse in the first season. It adds: “Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

Cast members that will return for the second season of the series, some playing all-new roles, include: Paul Adeyefa (Bancroft, Ransom), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul), Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life), Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Rams), Maggie Service (Quiz, Red Dwarf XI), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), and Nina Sosanya (Red Joan, Killing Eve, Last Tango in Halifax, Screw). The characters they’re playing will be announced later.

“Having a company of players reuniting for this second season of Good Omens is like bringing a family back together, this time in Scotland,” Co-showrunner and director Douglas Mackinnon added. “Not only the cast, but also many of our Good Omens Season One crew have reassembled. Our team is being enriched with new talent on both sides of the camera so I am excited to be at the helm for six more episodes of what we hope will be heavenly entertainment.”

No time table on when Good Omens season two might premiere was announced just yet.