Good Omens: Michael Sheen Teases Return for Season 2

One of the most surprising streaming decisions in the past year has arguably surrounded Good Omens, with the Amazon Prime miniseries being renewed for a second season. While there’s a lot that remains a mystery about the new batch of episodes — especially given the fact that they will extend beyond the source material of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s original novel — fans are definitely excited to see Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) onscreen again. If new social media posts from Sheen are any indication, that might be one step closer to becoming a reality, as the actor recently took to Twitter to share process photos of his hair being dyed light grey. If that didn’t already make fans speculate about his return as Aziraphale, the fact that he captioned both photos with a halo emoji — referencing the character’s status as an angel — certainly seems to hint at it.

Season 1 of Good Omens followed Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced 11-year-old Antichrist, days before the apocalypse is about to kick off. The series also features appearances from Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, Frances McDormand, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Nick Offerman. The second season finds Crowley and Aziraphale living amongst the humans in London’s Soho, only for an unexpected messenger to present a surprising mystery.”

“The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally,” Tennant said in the press release. “As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts.”

Gaiman served as showrunner for the first season of Good Omens, fulfilling his and Pratchett’s dream of bringing their apocalyptic comedy to television. Gaiman returns as executive producer and co-showrunner on season two, sharing showrunner duties with Douglas Mackinnon, who directed the first season.

“Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me. And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side,” Mackinnon said.

“It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” Gaiman added. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next.”

