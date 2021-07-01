Good Omens: Neil Gaiman Has Hilarious Reaction to One Fan’s Sequel Doubts

✖

Exciting news came from Amazon yesterday when it was announced that they plan to make a second season of Good Omens, the series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen that was based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name. The series wrapped up similarly to the book and a sequel was never written, which has some Good Omens fans wondering what the second season will be about. Someone expressed concern for the sequel on Twitter, and Gaiman had a hilarious response.

"I mean there is no Good Omens 2 book! What, is he just going to make some story up??," someone wrote on Twitter. "Um. That was precisely how the first Good Omens was created…," Gaiman replied. Many people got a kick out of the tweet, including director Edgar Wright. "What are you, A WRITER?," he joked. "Are you going to use your *gasp* imagination?," writer Lauren Beukes added. "My what?," Gaiman replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Um. That was precisely how the first Good Omens was created… https://t.co/BnmI6OlFJz — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 30, 2021

The second season of Good Omens is expected to follow Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) living amongst the humans in London's Soho. According to Amazon, things begin to get apocalyptic once again "when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

"The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally," Tennant said in the press release. "As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts."

Gaiman has previously written about how he and Pratchett would handle a Good Omens television series, and he even referred to a planned sequel they never got around to writing before Pratchett passed away in 2015.

“It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next,” Gaiman said.

Are you excited for more Good Omens? Tell us in the comments!