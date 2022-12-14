Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois Season 3 Premiere Dates Announced by The CW

The CW has announced the official premiere dates for Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights, the only two comic book adaptations currently on the network that have not already been tagged for cancellation at the end of the season. The network, which had six DC superhero shows last year and is currently in production on The Flash and Riverdale's final seasons, has Gotham City and Smallville still on tap, and the two series are set to debut this spring. According to Deadline, both shows will be in your living room on March 14.

Superman & Lois will debut its third season on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by a 9 p.m. premiere for Gotham Knights. Superman & Lois will take over the Tuesday night slot that The Flash was in for most of its run, and which proved as one of the best lead-in times on the schedule to launch or support new shows.

The third season of Superman & Lois is likely to see the pair square off against Bruno Manheim and Intergang, a threat teased at the end of season 2 with a cameo appearance by John Diggle (David Ramsey). At the same time, a report broke this week suggesting that the show will feature an appearance by Lex Luthor.

You can check out the official synopsis for Gotham Knights below.

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, 'De Son Vivant") is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, "Days of Our Lives"), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, "grown-ish"), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, "The Virgin of Highland Park"), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, "Supernatural") and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, "All American"), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, "Raven's Home"). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, GOTHAM KNIGHTS is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. GOTHAM KNIGHTS is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.