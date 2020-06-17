Green Arrow and the Canaries Producer Reveals if Mysteries Will Be Solved if the Pilot Isn't Picked Up

✖

While Arrow came to a close earlier this year, there's a chance that the long-running The CW series could live on in Green Arrow and the Canaries. The spinoff series, which would follow the ongoing adventures of Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), had a backdoor pilot towards the end of Arrow's final season -- and left a lot of unanswered questions in its wake. With Green Arrow and the Canaries still not being officially greenlit by The CW, some have begun to wonder if and how the series will wrap things up if it doesn't get picked up. According to producer Marc Guggenheim, there are multiple possibilities in place.

"There are burning questions,” Guggenheim explained to TVLine. “Certainly, the backdoor pilot ended with the cliffhanger of William’s abduction. And I do think we owe answers to a lot of those moments and questions.”

“My instinct would be to try to answer those questions in the form of, like, a comic book tie-in — which is not to say that it couldn’t be done on the other shows," Guggenheim continued. "When you’re dealing with another time period, the year 2040 in this case, the only show that could handle that or really deal with those questions is Legends [of Tomorrow]. [But that] is a tricky bit of business, since the tonal mashup between Legends and Canaries is so very different. On the other hand, you’ve got Sara, who is sort of the connective glue there….”

“I look at these things as ‘quality problems,” Guggenheim concluded. “I love the fact that we now have a universe of shows that allows us to ask ourselves these questions and explore different things and answer questions from different shows, but we also have comic books as an outlet, as well.”

The pilot - and Arrow's series finale, which aired a week later - placed all three of Green Arrow and the Canaries' heroines in an interesting place. For Dinah, that involved being suddenly sent to 2040 for reasons unknown to her, something that her final scene in the series finale apparently "does jibe" with.

"Given the backstory that we’ve worked out for Dinah that we haven’t revealed to you yet," Guggenheim explained. "She doesn’t get on that motorcycle and ride off and immediately end up in the future. There is a story in between that has yet to be told."

