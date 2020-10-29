Gremlins Prequel: First Look Concept Art Released

✖

HBO Max has a lot of exciting content in the works which means there's more than just the Snyder Cut to look forward to. The streaming service is currently working on a Gremlins prequel titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. The animated series is expected to be a ten-episode comedy that's "adult-oriented." The series' showrunner, Tze Chun, took to Twitter today to share some fun concept art of the upcoming series and it has us ready to hide our water supply!

"HBOMax just released some concept artwork from our Gremlins animated prequel set in 1920s China. Love what this team has been doing and excited to show you more," Chun wrote. "Full article on @Variety." You can check out the image and article in the tweets below:

You can read a description of the series here: "We travel back to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called 'Gizmo.' Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam, and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins."

In a recent interview with SYFY WIRE, original Gremlins star Zach Galligan shared that he believes Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai could lead to another live-action Gremlins feature film, which would mark the franchise's first since Gremlins 2: The New Batch was released in 1990.

"It seems like what they’re going to do is reeducate us on the mythology surrounding Gremlins and Gizmo and Mogwai and, of course, most importantly, the three nebulous rules," Gremlins star Zach Galligan previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "You have to figure that they’re using the animated series as a stepping stone to the larger endgame, which is a live-action Gremlins movie. That would be my assumption and it’s really not that much of a stretch to think that that’s what they’re doing."

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is slated to debut on HBO Max next year. Stay tuned for details on the future of the Gremlins franchise.