Gremlins Prequel Series Picked Up by WarnerMedia Streaming Service

The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service is doing everything it can to keep up with the likes of Netflix and Disney+. On Monday, it was revealed that another original series had been ordered by the service, bringing back some of the most delightful little monsters in cinematic history. Yes, the Gremlins are back in business.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an animated Gremlins prequel series has been ordered by WarnerMedia Streaming. There will 10 episodes of the adult-oriented animated comedy, and it will officially be called Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

The series will take place in Shanghai in the 1920s, and tells the story of Mr. Wing as a 10-year-old meeting the young Mogwai Gizmo for the very fist time. The duo is joined by a teenage street thief named Elle as they embark on a dangerous journey through China, coming into contact with various monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Their ultimate goal is to return Gizmo to his family and find a long-lost treasure.

It was first revealed back in February that a Gremlins prequel was in the works at Warner Bros., and that the plan was for it to eventually air on the WarnerMedia service. However, Warner Bros. had just put the series into development at that time, it has now been officially picked up to series.

Gotham‘s Tze Chun will write the new series with Amber Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Sam Register serving as executive producers. Chun and Robot Chicken’s Brandon Hay will co-executive produce Secrets of the Mogwai. Dan Krall will produce.

This will be the first project from the world of Gremlins in nearly three decades. The original live-action film first hit theaters in 1984 and the sequel was released in 1990.

