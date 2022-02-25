Grey’s Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey’s Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey’s Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan’s pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey’s Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Flood portrayed the role of Ford, opposite Emmy Rossum in the eighth and ninth seasons of the critically acclaimed Showtime series Shameless. Flood’s previous work includes starring roles in the NBC series Crossing Lines and in the Emmy-nominated National Geographic movie Killing Kennedy. Overseas, he starred in the TV3 (Ireland)/Amazon (U.S.) crime procedural Red Rock and on the BBC’s miniseries Titanic: Blood and Steel.

Grey’s Anatomy has lost several cast members over its 18 season run. Some more recent actors to take their leave include Greg Germann (Dr. Thomas Koracick), Jesse Williams (Head of Plastic Surgery Jackson Avery), Giacomo Gianniotti (Attending General Surgeon Andrew DeLuca). Other original stars to leave include Justin Chambers, Katherine Heigl, T.R. Knight, Isaiah Washington, Jerrika Hinton, Sara Ramirez, Sandra Oh, Eric Dane, and Chyler Leigh.

Season 17 used the pandemic in its storyline by having Meredith contract COVID-19. While falling in and out of consciousness, several stars from throughout Grey’s Anatomy‘s history returned to visit Meredith on an isolated beach in her dreams.

ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for Season 19 in January. It holds the title as the longest-running primetime medical drama series ever. In the upcoming 19th season of the series, the record-breaking franchise from Shondaland will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.” Executive producer Krista Vernoff remains aboard as showrunner in the coming season. She was head writer and executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy for its first seven seasons and returned as showrunner in season 14.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a press release. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”