Grey’s Anatomy will return for another season with star Ellen Pompeo continuing Meredith Grey’s story. On Monday, ABC Entertainment announced an early renewal for Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running primetime medical drama series ever. In the upcoming 19th season of the series, the record-breaking franchise from Shondaland will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.” Executive producer Krista Vernoff remains aboard as showrunner in the coming season. She was head writer and executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy for its first seven seasons and returned as showrunner in season 14. Other recent ABC moves include ordering a full season of The Wonder Years reboot and an L.A. Law sequel series.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a press release. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu. Rhimes executive producers the series. Betsy Beers is also an executive producer. Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis, and Mark Gordon are executive producers, with Ellen Pompeo for season 19., with Zoanne Clack as medical advisor and executive producer. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, produces Grey’s Anatomy.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.