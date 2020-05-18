Hannibal: All Three Seasons Are Coming to Netflix in June

✖

One of the most talked-about thrillers in recent TV history is making its way to Netflix in June, allowing fans across the United States to enjoy its horrors once again. Bryan Fuller's Hannibal, which dove into the story of notorious fictional serial killer Hannibal Lector, will be arriving on Netflix on June 5th. The series only ran for three seasons on NBC, but it amassed a substantial and dedicated following in that short time. In the years since, the calls for the series to be picked back up by a streaming service have only grown.

Netflix announced the arrival of Hannibal on Monday afternoon, with a tweet that simply got to the point and got fans excited for a rewatch. "All three seasons of Bryan Fuller's bloody brilliant Hannibal will be available on Netflix in the US starting June 5," revealed Netflix's See What's Next Twitter account.

All three seasons of @BryanFuller's bloody brilliant #Hannibal will be available on Netflix in The US starting June 5 pic.twitter.com/7VILCMUOoW — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 18, 2020

Hannibal starred Mads Mikkelsen as the titular killer and Hugh Dancy as FBI profiler Will Graham. The two characters had a complicated relationship over the course of three seasons, as Hannibal was Will's psychiatrist, and Will struggled with his ability to empathize with serial killers.

The series was way ahead of its time when it premiered in 2013, proving to be much darker and more twisted than most other shows on network TV at the time. Between it's terrifying themes and designer violence, there were plenty of folks put off by Hannibal. However, time has been nothing but kind fo the short-lived series, showing just how smart and sophisticated it always was.

The series also starred Caroline Dhavernas, Laurence Fishburne, Scott Thompson, Aaron Abrams, Gillian Anderson, and Hettienne Park.

Each of the three seasons ran for 13 episodes, resulting in a series total of 39 episodes. Once it arrives on Netflix in a couple of weeks, it will be an incredibly easy binge for not only longtime fans, but also those who are watching for the first time.

