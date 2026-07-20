Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Update Is Great News for Marvel Diehards

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s TV shows being a bit of a mixed bag over the last several years, it’s understandable that fans are eagerly awaiting Daredevil: Born Again season 3. While Daredevil: Born Again isn’t a perfect show, and there have certainly been various viewer quibbles from the show’s two seasons thus far, it has generally been better received and more consistent than many of its MCU counterparts. The creative minds pulling the strings behind the Disney+ scenes also seem well aware of that, considering how quickly it was announced that Born Again season 3 would be coming.

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The upcoming season is also already tentatively slated for March 2027, and with the multiple surprises the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 finale had in store for audiences, there’s plenty for these new episodes to touch upon. Most notably, the end of season 2 suggested that the new season might be making a much-needed change to Born Again’s primary villain, moving away from Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and giving something new a try. Now, reports suggest that season 3 has wrapped, and that’s given audiences even more reason to be excited.

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Although it has not been announced that season 3 has officially wrapped, speculation is growing that images circulating online are of the season’s wrap party. If that’s the case, then Born Again season 2 and season 3 may have something very notable in common: their timing. Specifically, , although it was slightly earlier in the month, around July 9. With how similar those (rumored, in the case of season 3) wrap dates are, it could mean yet another important date lining up—one that is even more exciting to fans.

Audiences got a first look at Daredevil: Born Again season 2 during the Marvel panel at New York Comic Con last year, which took place from October 9 to 12. This year, New York Comic Con will take place over the same weekend, from October 8 to 11.

Assuming that season 3 is running on effectively the same schedule as season 2, which is a fair assumption to make if these rumors are true, then there is a very real chance that the first footage from the upcoming season could be revealed at that event once again. That would also make sense in terms of season 3’s expected March 2027 release date.

Of course, many fans remain convinced that they will be seeing Daredevil again much sooner than that, as rumors persist that he will be having a cameo in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, just as he did in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite Daredevil actor Charlie Cox vehemently denying the rumors and trying to shut the conversation down, that speculation hasn’t ended. Thankfully, though, fans only need to wait about one more week before the truth is revealed for that project.

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