3 Cult 1988 Sci-Fi TV Shows That Turned ’80s Kids Into Genre Fans Overnight

Sci-fi had already built a long history both in movies and on TV, but in the ’80s, it felt like the genre was reaching new heights. When it came to TV shows especially, it seemed like it was spreading everywhere, even if not every series became a huge mainstream success. That’s where the series we now consider cult favorites come in — productions that found their own audiences while experimenting with different ways of presenting the genre. Some leaned more into comedy, and others explored the thriller side or brought in surprisingly ambitious concepts. If you were born in the early ’80s, chances are you came across a few of these and still remember them with a lot of affection and nostalgia.

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Especially for those who were still figuring out what sci-fi was all about, these shows became teachers. Do you remember the ones that stood out the most? Here are some series from 1988 that many kids at the time connected with and that turned them into genre fans almost instantly.

3) War of the Worlds

image courtesy of syndication

Only a few people tend to remember the War of the Worlds TV series, which came after the 1953 movie, mostly because it never became a classic and its tone was probably too dark for a generation of kids. Still, there were those who watched it, were deeply affected by it, and absolutely loved it. Instead of being a lighthearted genre adventure, the story followed Martians who had survived the events of the original film and returned to Earth by taking over human bodies to begin a silent invasion (with the idea being that nobody in the story remembers the previous invasion). The whole thing had an unsettling atmosphere, with conspiracies, pursuits, and threatening aliens.

For some viewers, this show was basically their introduction to a side of sci-fi that was less fun and much more unpredictable. In many ways, it was surprisingly violent, featuring disturbing deaths and elements of body horror that weren’t exactly something everyone was used to seeing on TV at the time, which is part of why it became such a niche cult favorite. But those who watched War of the Worlds tended to stay loyal to it, whether they were fascinated by what they saw or terrified by it. You could even argue that, at least in its first season, the series was somewhat of a precursor to the atmosphere later seen in shows like The X-Files.

2) Red Dwarf

image courtesy of bbc

It received major awards, was considered one of the greatest sci-fi shows of all time, and remains one of the biggest achievements in British TV. Red Dwarf is special because it follows Dave Lister (Craig Charles), the last human alive, stranded in space alongside an unbearable hologram, a humanoid creature evolved from a cat, and a completely eccentric robot. Does it sound ridiculous? Yes, and that’s where its charm comes from. While audiences were laughing at this bizarre group dynamic, the show was also exploring time travel, AI, parallel universes, and other classic sci-fi concepts in a way that felt fun, accessible, and never overwhelming.

It was basically the perfect mix of Star Trek with the humor of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. For anyone who grew up in the ’80s and happened to discover Red Dwarf, chances are they still remember the fun they had watching it. The series proved that sci-fi didn’t have to be completely serious or overly intellectual to work, which is part of why it connected so strongly with younger audiences. It introduced kids and teenagers to stories filled with classic genre ideas, but without ever making those concepts feel complicated or out of reach.

1) Mystery Science Theater 3000

image courtesy of comedy central

With Mystery Science Theater 3000, you get exactly what the title promises. Few sci-fi shows have done as much for the genre as this one. The idea behind it is to place a man (played by different actors throughout the show’s run) trapped on a space station and force him to watch B-movies from sci-fi and horror alongside two robots who always comment on everything happening on screen. When you first read that premise, it sounds like it would just be a recipe for comedy, but in reality, without even realizing it, you end up being introduced to decades of forgotten movies, rubber monsters, alien invasions, and bizarre ideas that helped shape the identity of the genre itself.

The series naturally sparks curiosity because, even while you are laughing at these movies, it’s almost impossible not to want to discover more stories from the genre. And especially for kids growing up in the ’80s, that was absolute gold. MST3K is basically a sci-fi class disguised as a comedy show, not only because it celebrated so many films, but because its entire structure seemed designed to make audiences fall in love with the genre. It’s pretty hard to find someone who watched this series growing up and, as an adult, says they hated it. And somehow, season after season, it kept delivering one great episode after another.

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