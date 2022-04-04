Harrison Ford to Star in Apple TV+’s Shrinking With Jason Segel

Harrison Ford is returning to scripted television for the first time in nearly three decades in Shrinking. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor will star opposite Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother) in the 10-episode comedy ordered to series from Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. Television, executive produced and scripted by Segel and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. According to Variety, Ford will play “down-to-earth blue-collar shrink” Dr. Phil Rhodes, who is “sharp as a tack” and “blunt but with an ever-present twinkle.”

Variety describes Ford’s Phil as “a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy (Segel) and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.”

Announced in October, Shrinking stars Segel as a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

Ford is famously known for roles as Han Solo in the Star Wars saga and the titular archeologist and adventurer in the Indiana Jones franchise, which he reprises in Indiana Jones 5 in 2023, as well as roles in the films Blade Runner, The Fugitive, Witness, and Patriot Games. Ford’s television credits date back to 1967, appearing in small roles in such series as The F.B.I., Gunsmoke, and Kung Fu.

Ford reprised the Han Solo role in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and the Indy role on a 1993 episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. He most recently appeared as himself on Showtime’s television climate change documentary Years of Living Dangerously in 2014.

Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein all serve as writers and executive producers, Jeff Ingold is an executive producer, and Liza Katzer is a co-executive producer. Apple TV+ has not set a release date for Shrinking.