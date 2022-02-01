Ted Lasso Star Signs Overall Deal with Warner Bros. TV

Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, has inked an overall deal to develop content for Warner Bros. Television. The deal does not include Goldstein as an actor, but will see him developing, creating, and producing new TV content for Warner Bros. TV, intended for air on broadcast networks, streaming services, and WarnerMedia’s own in-house streaming platform, HBO Max. The deal sees Emmy winner Goldstein, who will also produce the upcoming Jason Segel series Shrinking with Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence, make his home at WBTV for the foreseeable future.

Goldstein became a familiar face to Americans when Ted Lasso started, but he has been active for years on British TV. He also created the anthology series Soulmates for AMC, wiht Black Mirror writer Will Bridges. The series debuted in October, and has been renewed for a second season, which has yet to air.

“Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd, I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true,” Goldstein said in a statement. “I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honoured to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)”

Per TheWrap, who first broke the news, “Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is a multiyear deal and the studio said Goldstein was signed ‘in a highly competitive situation.’”

In Season 2 of Ted Lasso, now on Apple TV+, Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

The series is rumored to be planning an end at the end of its third season, largely because Sudeikis wants to be able to see his family in the U.S. more, but co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt have stopped short of guaranteeing it.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” Hunt revealed to ComicBook.com. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”