Harry Potter HBO TV Show Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Missing in the Movies

HBO has confirmed the return of a fan-favorite character in its upcoming Harry Potter TV Show, which is set to tell the events of the books from The Philosopher’s Stone to Deathly Hallows. To this end, it is a little bit of a reboot of the Harry Potter series. And this means there could be changes, cuts, and additions that rework the source material. However, HBO has promised a faithful adaptation of the J.K. Rowling books, and this is evident, at least partially, with the confirmation of the return of a lesser-known but fan-favorite character.

More specifically, the show has confirmed that Peeves will appear in the show, though how often and in what capacity remains to be seen. In the movies, the character is non-existent as in, he never appears. In the books though, he plays a fairly major role at times. In the TV show, the role could be expanded or shrunk, but there is no confirmation of this. The former is probably unlikely though. Unless the show is going to make major changes to the character, Peeves doesn’t exactly lend himself to a large narrative role.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Peeves is a poltergeist at Hogwarts since 993. He is fond of mischief and chaos, often which comes at the expense of the students and staff at Hogwarts. Sometimes Peeves’ involvement is greater though. For example, he helped oppose Dolores Umbridge and helped in the battle against Voldemort and the Death Eaters when Hogwarts was besieged.

Who will play the character and how he will be realized remains to be seen. That said, his presence has been confirmed. Fans perhaps should still hold their breath though because once the character was confirmed to show up in the first Harry Potter movie. This never happened though and the character was never seen in any subsequent movies.

While he doesn’t appear in the movie, he does appear in the new Hogwarts Legacy video game, though his role is very tiny. Despite this, those who have only seen the movies — which is many — have no idea about this character, and thus could be surprised when he shows up in the TV show.

