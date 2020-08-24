The Haunting of Bly Manor First Look Photos Released

Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House was a massive horror hit when it dropped on Netflix a couple of years ago, and fans have been waiting for the show's follow-up ever since. Unlike most other shows that get renewed, Hill House will be more of an anthology, telling a different story with each future installment. Season 2 is finally making its way to Netflix this fall, and it's going to be exploring a brand new haunted house and going by the name The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Netflix hasn't yet revealed the official release date for Bly Manor, but we do now have our first look at the highly-anticipated new season. On Monday morning, Vanity Fair released the first 10 images from The Haunting of Bly Manor, featuring many of the main stars taking on their new characters.

In addition to the new photos, Netlix unveiled the official poster for The Haunting of Bly Manor. Both the art and the tweet in which it was shared tell viewers to look beneath the surface, hinting at the sinister nature of the manor.

You can check out the poster and all of the brand new images from The Haunting of Bly Manor below!