Netflix Unveils New Look at Haunting of Bly Manor

✖

After months of speculation about the status of The Haunting of Bly Manor, Netflix surprised fans earlier this week with the first look at the upcoming season, with the show's Twitter account giving us our best look yet at the titular homestead with a new photo, which you can see below. The photo itself might not unveil new information about the upcoming narrative, but between this, the images shared earlier this week, and the cryptic advertisement that was released on Twitter, our excitement for the new season of the series continues to grow. Netflix has yet to offer release date information about the new season, but rumors claim it could be hitting the streaming service this October.

The original series, The Haunting of Hill House, debuted in the fall of 2018 and captivated the attention not of just horror fans but of wide audiences who were invested in the complex family drama. The new season of the series takes place at Bly Manor, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Fans of the first season have a lot to look forward to, as the project was once again developed by Mike Flanagan and features some familiar faces. Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel all return for the new season, who are joined by newcomers Rahul Kohli, T'Nia Miller, and Amelia Eve. With the new season exploring an all-new storyline, the events won't connect to previously seen characters. One major difference with this new season is that, rather than Flanagan directing all the episodes, it will be helmed by directors Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling (Netflix's Cargo), Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween).

(Photo: Netflix)

Despite the coronavirus pandemic seeing a number of movies and TV series delayed, Flanagan confirmed earlier this year that it didn't impact his production.

“I don’t expect it to be delayed one bit. We didn’t really miss a step, believe it or not," Flanagan shared with the ReelBlend podcast. "We had already wrapped before the whole COVID shutdown hit all the productions. We had a couple of weeks where we had to kind of figure out how to continue post remotely. But my post team also, you know, where I’ve been with now, my whole career, they cracked it real fast and we’ve been doing everything on these virtual sessions.”

He added, “I think Netflix, they haven’t announced when it’s coming out. They’ve got their own plan. But we’ve been jamming through post. It’s been going great. It’s definitely later this year. It’s not going to get kicked off into 2021, or anything. Everything’s on schedule.“

Stay tuned for details on The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.