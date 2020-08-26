Haunting of Bly Manor Twitter Account Could Be Teasing Trailer Release for Monday

✖

In a world where pretty much every aspect of entertainment, especially film and television, has been upended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea that some projects are on track to be released as planned is certainly welcome and one of those projects -- Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor -- may just be getting a teaser trailer on Monday. The official Twitter account for the series shared a cryptic fake "Help Wanted" ad on Wednesday and when fans call the number it sets them up for an "interview" next week.

"Seeking au pair for two perfectly splendid children at the Bly Manor residence," the want ad reads. "Manor is located on the English countryside. Positions begin immediately." The add offers a number of +44 1273 915253.

When fans call the number, users reach a recording "scheduling" them for an interview appointment on five days from today -- Monday, August 31st. While the message itself isn't a guarantee that a teaser trailer is coming, it is certainly interesting that the message would tie to a specific date and seems strongly that something is coming next week for fans to get excited about.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly Manor, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

The new season of the series sees Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel all returning, who are joined by newcomers Rahul Kohli, T'Nia Miller, and Amelia Eve. With the new season exploring an all-new storyline, the events won't connect to previously seen characters. The first season of the series, The Haunting of Hill House, debuted on Netflix in 2018.

One difference with this new season is that, rather than Flanagan directing all the episodes, it will be helmed by directors Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling (Netflix's Cargo), Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween). Even with the differences, Jackson-Cohen previously said that the new seasons surpasses the debut.

"I feel like there's a sniper from Netflix, I have to be so careful about what I say," Jackson-Cohen joked with ComicBook.com about the new season. "It's truly kind of phenomenal what Mike's done with the second season. It's weird, because I think the first one, we were so, not shocked, but it was overwhelming how well it was received and, globally, how massive it became. And so how do you approach a second season and make it just as good, if not better? And Mike's kind of done it. I go back up in about 20 minutes back to Vancouver to continue and we wrap next week so it will be out by the end of the year. I really, really hope people like it."

