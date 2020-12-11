Marvel's Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Breaks Silence on Kate Bishop Role

✖

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got a slew of new updates on Thursday, as Marvel Studios showcased a slew of its upcoming movies and TV shows as part of Disney's Investor Day presentation. In addition to a slew of new show and movie reveals, Marvel confirmed a lot of its future cast members, including Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, who is set to debut in the Hawkeye Disney+ series alongside Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. While Steinfeld's casting has already been a bit of an open secret, especially as set photos have already showcased her in costume, this announcement officially solidified that she will play the role. On Thursday night, Steinfeld took to Twitter to share a set photo of herself as Kate, teasing that she's "incredibly excited to officially share [the announcement] with the world."

Incredibly excited to officially share this with the world... 🏹 pic.twitter.com/Azetw2P3dQ — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 11, 2020

Steinfeld's casting in the series has been met with a lot of speculation for almost a year now, after the actress initially denied any involvement in the series last fall. Nonetheless, it's safe to say that fans are super excited to see Kate appear in live-action -- especially as set photos from earlier this month officially confirmed Steinfeld to be in the role.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

