Hawkeye: Lucky the Pizza Dog Reveals Production Is Moving to Atlanta

✖

Fans are incredibly excited to see what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds, especially after initial details were revealed during Disney Investor Day last week. Among that was confirmation of details surrounding Marvel's Hawkeye Disney+ series, which will star Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as the ace archers Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. Another buzzed-about costar on the series is set to be Jolt, a Golden Retriever who will be playing the fan-favorite Lucky the Pizza Dog in the series. Jolt's official Instagram has been providing fans with adorable updates on the series -- including that production seems to be moving to Atlanta. In a post, which you can check out below, Jolt teases that they're off to "the peach state", and asks in a hashtag if Atlanta has pizza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolt (@jolt.of.genius)

The move to Atlanta is somewhat unsurprising, as many Marvel Studios productions - particularly their Disney+ series - have made a habit of filming in that location. A report in late October had already hinted that would be the case for Hawkeye, with the series set to film at Tyler Perry Studios.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Are you excited to see Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series hit Disney+? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Hawkeye is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.