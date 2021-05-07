Hawkeye Confirms Echo, Swordsman, and More Appearing in Disney+ Series

✖

In adding an impressive list of cast members to its cast, Hawkeye has now also had some of the heroes and villains of the upcoming Disney+ series revealed. The series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, now adding Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother Eleanor, along with Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. Now, characters who will be appearing in the series have been revealed as Echo, Swordsman, Clown, and more. Most of the newly confirmed characters will be new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but familiar to Marvel Comics fans.

Pugh is reprising her role as Yelena Belova, a character soon to be introduced in the Black Widow movie. Belova is a Black Widow assassin with a long running history in comics and will have been an existing character during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, among other MCU-canon times, with why she was not present for stories with her sister Natasha Romanoff is yet to be revealed.

Fee checks in an Kazi, short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, Marvel Comics character otherwise known as Clown. The Clown was a key villain in Matt Fraction's popular Hawkeye comic run, one which quickly sold out and went back for a second printing. Kazimierz Kazimierczak moved to America as a young boy after his circus family was killed. The aftermath of losing his family in an armed conflict, including the death of his friend Janik, lead Kazi to become a killer with no clear motive for his murders. He learned how to kill by becoming a mercenary. The Clown first appeared in 2013's Hawkeye #4.

Dalton is set to portray Duquesne, a character whose alter ego in Marvel Comics is Swordsman. Swordsman played a part in training a young Clint Barton for the skills which made him Hawkeye on the pages of Marvel Comics but ultimately found himself in terrible debt which lead to bad choices. Duquesne was later found by Clint as being responsible for robbing the circus master's paymaster and left Clint behind, thinking he was dead.

Cox, a newcomer to the small screen, will play Maya Lopez. Marvel Comics fans recognize te name Maya Lopez as the real name of Echo, a deaf Native America character whose abilities include mimicking the movements of another person. McClarnon plays Maya's father William Lopez, a character also known as Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln in comics.

Marvel and Disney have not commented on the casting report by Variety.