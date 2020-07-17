Hawkeye: New Marvel Directors Hint at Surprising Direction for Disney+ Series

✖

Ahead of the start of production on the series, Marvel Studios has tapped the filmmakers that will bring their highly-anticipated Hawkeye TV series to life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, directing duo Bert and Bertie (Amazon’s Troop Zero) will helm some of the episodes of the series with Rhys Thomas (Documentary Now!, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) set to direct the others; this seemingly alludes to a light-hearted and comedic tone overall for the series. In addition this marks the first Disney+ series from Marvel Studios that will have multiple directors as Kari Skogland helmed all of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Matt Shakman directing all of WandaVision and Kate Herron directing all of Loki.

Jonathan Igla of Mad Men, Pitch, and Sorry For Your Loss will pen the series which will not only continue the story of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye but also introduce the fan-favorite character Kate Bishop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Early reports indicated Marvel Studios had interest in Hailee Steinfeld for the part of Kate Bishop, with another revealing that the Marvel character Echo could also make an appearance.

Steinfeld herself has previously dodged revealing anything officially about her invovlement and THR's story casts some doubt on her involvement. "You know, right now, I will tell you that music is where my head is at," she said in a previous interview when asked if she was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "That's what I'm focused on… that is what is occupying my brain at the moment."

It's unclear when production on the film could begin considering the ongoing lockdowns across the United States. The series will reportedly film under the title of "Anchor Point" while in production.Anchor Point is a reference to the spot on an archer's face to which they draw back their bow for the most accurate shot and, after all, Hawkeye never misses. Anchor Points is also the name of the collected first volume of Kelly Thompson's Hawkeye comic series which published as a paperback in 2017.

Other series set for the streaming platform from Marvel Studios include Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and the animated What If...? Hawkeye is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022 despite the ongoing delays in Marvel's original plans for "Phase Four" of the MCU. It's unclear if the series will maintain that release date or be pushed back to a different release window for the streaming service.

