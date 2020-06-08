Marvel's Hawkeye TV Series Working Title Revealed

✖

Marvel's Hawkeye series is gearing up to start production, telling a story of Kate Bishop's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the show's working title has been revealed. Hawkeye will reportedly operate under the name of Anchor Point while filming in the United States. Anchor Point is a reference to the spot on an archer's face to which they draw back their bow for the most accurate shot and, after all, Hawkeye never misses. Anchor Points is also the name of the collected first volume of Kelly Thompson's Hawkeye comic series which published as a paperback in 2017.

Jeremy Renner is set to appear in the series, having confirmed it and the arrival of Kate Bishop at San Diego Comic Con in 2019. The news of the working title for Hawkeye was first reported by Murphy's Multiverse. Hawkeye was originally expected to begin production in September of this year. Following delays and halts to other shows such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, it is unclear if Hawkeye will be getting started at that time. WandaVision is expected to resume filming in July. Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are also rumored to begin again around the same time.

Early reports indicated Marvel Studios had interest in Hailee Steinfeld for the part of Kate Bishop. As the production nears, casting announcements are inevitable. As we wait, Steinfeld is dodging revealing anything officially. "You know, right now, I will tell you that music is where my head is at," she said in a recent interview when asked if she was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "That's what I'm focused on… that is what is occupying my brain at the moment."

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

