Hawkeye Star Vera Farmiga Reveals New Set Video

Production continues on Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series for Disney+ and one of the recently confirmed stars has posted a video from the set! The Conjuring and Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga was previously announced to be playing Kate Bishop's (Hailee Steinfeld) mom, Eleanor Bishop. Farmiga took to Instagram today to reveal a video from the set of the series which offered very little of the actual set but gave us a tease of her character's look, while also revealing a look at a Hawkeye themed cookie from the show's craft services. Check out the video below via @BRMarvelNews on Twitter.

As theorized by ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson, it seems possible that Farmiga's role in the series is actually that of Marvel villain Madame Masque. After Framiga's casting was confirmed, she wrote: "Not only would it provide an epic role for Farmiga to play, but it would help bring a more streamlined, but still faithful version of the Madame Masque storyline - one that is an integral part of who Kate is as a superhero - but it would arguably make it a bit more tragic, with a potential reveal a la the time Bucky Barnes was unmasked in Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Hawkeye will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton with Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Joining Farmiga, Renner, and Steinfeld in the series are Florence Pugh, reprising her role from the upcoming Black Widow movie. In addition the cast includes Fra Fee as Kazi, short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, the Marvel Comics character otherwise known as Clown; Tony Dalton as Duquesne, a character whose alter ego in Marvel Comics is Swordsman; with newcomer Alaqua Cox taking on the role of Maya Lopez, the real name of Echo, a deaf Native America character whose abilities include mimicking the movements of another person; and Zahn McClarnon as her father William Lopez, a character also known as Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln in comics.

The Hawkeye series will be directed by Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (John Mulaney's & the Sack Lunch Bunch). Marvel Studios has yet to confirm much about the show officially beyond Jonathan Igla will serve as the head writer. Screenwriters Katie Mathewson and Tanner Bean previously revealed that they also worked on the series.

Hawkeye is currently without a release date, but is expected to hit in the fall of 2021. It will join WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, What If...?, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk on the Disney+ streaming platform.