Hawkeye: Marvel Reveals New Look at Logo to Celebrate Jeremy Renner's Birthday

Happy Birthday, Jeremy Renner! The actor known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 50 on January 7th. Renner was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, but his time with the MCU is far from over. In fact, he is currently filming a Hawkeye series for Disney+ alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who is playing Kate Bishop. In honor of Renner's Birthday, the official Instagram account for Marvel India shared a cool new look at the show's logo.

"For the lack of Loki’s eye socket, here’s another target. Put an arrow right through the target to make @jeremyrenner’s cake day even more special," @Marvel_India wrote. You can check out the post below:

We have already seen a lot of exciting content from the Hawkeye set including a first look at the show's villains and moments that seem to be straight out of the comics. After Kevin Feige made his announcement that Steinfeld would be joining the series, she took to social media to comment on the casting news for the first time. "Incredibly excited to officially share this with the world...," she wrote.

"It's amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm. It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role and I'm so, so excited about it," Steinfeld revealed to Fandom. "It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so, happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye will star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.