Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Takes Point With Jeremy Renner in New Set Photos

✖

With WandaVision nearing the end of its run and multiple other TV projects scheduled for the coming months, Marvel Studios' Disney+ TV shows have definitely been dominating the pop culture conversation. One that has definitely garnered hype amongst fans is Hawkeye, which is set to feature a team-up between Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). While we have yet to really see any footage from the series, set photos have been gradually trickling in since production began in December -- including some new ones featuring the series' two stars. The photos, which you can check out over at JustJared, show Steinfeld aiming her bow and arrow while filming a scene, while Renner stands nearby.

Hailee Stenfeld films an action-packed scene on set of #Hawkeye in Atlanta! https://t.co/gOOG4XtyeF — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 22, 2021

"It's amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm. It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role and I'm so, so excited about it," Steinfeld revealed to Fandom earlier this year. "It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so, happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that," Steinfeld previously said of Kate Bishop in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

Hawkeye is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.