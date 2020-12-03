Hawkeye: High-Res Set Photos Offer Better Look at Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

✖

As videos have already confirmed to the world, production on Marvel Studios new Hawkeye TV series for Disney+ is officially underway. The man himself Jeremy Renner has been posting photos from the set as well, and even though Hailee Steinfeld has been coy about her participation (with rumors even suggesting it wasn't happening) there she was on the set of hte series, seemingly playing the MCU's Kate Bishop. New high-res set photos have since made their way online as well, offering an even better look at Renner's Clint Barton, Steinfeld's Bishop, and yes, everyone's favorite, pizza dog. Casting for the later hasn't been confirmed but it does appear they are a very good boy.

Though the series was definitely something fans were looking forward to, these first glimpses have set the Hype Train's thrusters to maximum. In addition to the apparent adaptation of the Matt Fraction and David Aja Hawkeye comic run, and for the introduction of Kate into the MCU.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on the Set of #Hawkeye 12/02/2020 pic.twitter.com/6gFGR4HZGt — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) December 2, 2020

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

The Hawkeye series will be directed by Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (John Mulaney's & the Sack Lunch Bunch). Marvel Studios has yet to confirm much about the show officially beyond Jonathan Igla will serve as the head writer. Screenwriters Katie Mathewson and Tanner Bean previously revealed that they also worked on the series.

Bean said in a tweet, “If I’d have told my 12-year-old self that I’d write on a Marvel TV show... he would’ve whipped me with his chain wallet. But here we are. #Phase4”

“There’s virtually nothing I can tell you about the dream job @tan_bean and I recently had, but I will say this... I am now very prepared to argue for the best Avenger," Mathewson wrote, including a bow and arrow emoji. "Forever grateful to both Hawkeyes (and to Marvel) for awakening my love of comic books."

Hawkeye is currently without a release date, but is expected to hit in 2021, especially if it finishes filming late this year or early next. It will join WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, What If...?, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk on the Disney+ streaming platform.