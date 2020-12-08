Hawkeye: New Set Photos Reveal First Look at Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop Costume

✖

Fans are incredibly excited to see Marvel Studios' Hawkeye TV series, which is expected to debut on Disney+ in the coming years. The series will follow both Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and fans have been hyped to see what's in store for the series as it has begun filming this month. On Tuesday, Marvel fans got a genuinely unexpected surprise, as new set photos showcased Steinfeld wearing Kate's comic-accurate Hawkeye costume, which you can check out below.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The costume pretty perfectly translates Kate's comic-accurate attire into live-action, using multiple shades of purple that traditionally haven't been associated with Renner's take on Hawkeye, as his costumes usually utilize darker purples or greys. While it might not exactly match the concept art of Kate that was released a few months ago, it still showcases so many of the details and lines that fans have come to expect from Kate's superhero duds.

Steinfeld's casting in the series has been met with a lot of speculation for almost a year now, after the actress initially denied any involvement in the series last fall. Nonetheless, it's safe to say that fans are super excited to see Kate appear in live-action -- especially as set photos from earlier this month officially confirmed Steinfeld to be in the role.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

What do you think of the first look at Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Hawkeye is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

