HBO Dominates Netflix and Other Networks at the Emmy Awards

The biggest achievements in television were honored during the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, a celebration of the medium over the course of the past year. Most networks and streaming services were represented with nominations throughout the various categories, but just about everyone knew that it would come down to a race between HBO and Netflix to see who would leave the ceremony with the most wins in hand. On the backs of Game of Thrones and Chernobyl, HBO shattered the majority of its competition this year.

Between Sunday’s ceremony and the previous Creative Arts Emmy Awards, HBO walked away with a whopping 34 total wins. The next-closest service, Netflix, had 27 awards in all, followed by a strong outing from Amazon, earning 15 wins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was Game of Thrones that once again pushed HBO past other TV studios, as the final season of the groundbreaking fantasy series earned 12 awards on its own. 10 of them came from the Creative Arts Emmy’s, while Sunday night saw the series win Outstanding Drama and Peter Dinklage take home yet another Outstanding Supporting Actor award for his turn as Tyrion Lannister. The highly-celebrated mini-series Chernobyl wound up with 10 awards.

HBO took the #Emmys throne. The premium cable network won the most trophies with 34, followed by Netflix and Amazon https://t.co/eDP3xjoHCm pic.twitter.com/G2Emv416PI — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

What makes HBO’s overall victory so impressive this year is that it was done without any awards for Veep. The series has long been a perennial comedy contender and just aired its final season, like Game of Thrones, so multiple wins seemed likely.

However, it was Amazon that nearly swept the comedy categories at the awards this year, winning 15 Emmys in all. The majority of these wins came from Fleabag (6) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (8), including three for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Netflix had its wins spread throughout various programs over the three nights of Emmy Awards. Five awards went to Tim Miller and David Fincher’s Love, Death & Robots anthology series, while Queer Eye received four wins, Russian Doll took home three, and Ozark was recognized twice.

What did you think of Sunday’s Emmy Awards? Were any shows snubbed in your opinion? Let us know in the comments!