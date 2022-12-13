HBO Max Fans Worried After Cancellations Continue to Remove Shows

HBO Max's wave of cancellations have continued to worry fans. News that the streamer was pulling Minx and Westworld from the their service made people all over the Internet scratch their heads. Gordita Chronicles and Los Espookys were let go last week as well. A lot of the viewers lamented the loss of these programs because they're exactly the thing that people sign up to HBO for. (Contrary to what numbers might indicate, not everyone is booting up the app explicitly for House of the Dragon and Magnolia Network stuff.) Discovery+ and HBO Max are set to merge early next year and who knows what that new service will even look like. It seems unlikely that anything like those shows just mentioned will even get the chance on the rumored "Max" streaming platform. Check out some of the best posts down below!

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement . "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

hbo max killing shows they already paid for pic.twitter.com/XWjOwgDLEJ — Aaron Serna (@AaronSerna) December 12, 2022

"We can't wait to make the service available to consumers around the globe and get the business running on all cylinders," Zaslav explained to the press during the company's most recent earnings call. "While our team is hard at work preparing for the launch of our combined offering, we're also actively experimenting and testing our hypotheses about the future product in large part to address some of the deficiencies of the existing platform."

