HBO Max Fans Worried After Cancellations Continue to Remove Shows
HBO Max's wave of cancellations have continued to worry fans. News that the streamer was pulling Minx and Westworld from the their service made people all over the Internet scratch their heads. Gordita Chronicles and Los Espookys were let go last week as well. A lot of the viewers lamented the loss of these programs because they're exactly the thing that people sign up to HBO for. (Contrary to what numbers might indicate, not everyone is booting up the app explicitly for House of the Dragon and Magnolia Network stuff.) Discovery+ and HBO Max are set to merge early next year and who knows what that new service will even look like. It seems unlikely that anything like those shows just mentioned will even get the chance on the rumored "Max" streaming platform. Check out some of the best posts down below!
"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement . "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."
hbo max killing shows they already paid for pic.twitter.com/XWjOwgDLEJ— Aaron Serna (@AaronSerna) December 12, 2022
"We can't wait to make the service available to consumers around the globe and get the business running on all cylinders," Zaslav explained to the press during the company's most recent earnings call. "While our team is hard at work preparing for the launch of our combined offering, we're also actively experimenting and testing our hypotheses about the future product in large part to address some of the deficiencies of the existing platform."
Are you shocked by these cancellations? Let us know in the comments down below!
In a cost cutting measure, HBOMAX has decided to turn that new Warner Brothers building off the 134 to a Target! pic.twitter.com/r6urpKhB9Q— Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) December 13, 2022
From inside the industry, Legendary's cancellation is doubly wild to me. This was a brand-defining show for HBOmax when it launched as a streamer. I know for a fact they brought ratings. HBO gained a quality metric and some community cred because of it. This just ain't right.— Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) December 7, 2022
everytime i open this app another hbomax show going down… ENOUGH DISCOVERY ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/OrDlnFEk11— ceo of kory • NAM DAY (@korysverse) December 12, 2022
i really dont want HBOMax to die. People really dont seem to grasp that they're the only major streaming platform that believes movies made before 2000 exist.— Nathaniel Rogers (@nathanielr) December 13, 2022
the head of hbomax after ruining the reputation of the service and pissing off everyone imaginable pic.twitter.com/0qQoaUXee1— omar 🔪 (@tren2nowhere) December 13, 2022
I'm just going to show up to Hollywood, lie, and tell people I wrote two seasons of a show that no longer exists on HBOMax.— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) December 13, 2022
Every announcement from #HBOMax is the algorithm/taste clusters scene from Barry, which has probably only avoided cancellation because it's not a Max original. #Minx #JusticeforMinx #LetJakeJohnsonHaveLittleOutfits pic.twitter.com/jj77N2X0TU— 🐺john wick's 𝘺𝘦𝘦𝘦𝘢𝘩 (@LostWolfling) December 12, 2022
on my way to hbomax headquarters pic.twitter.com/GgkNvsGxcU— spice life of college girls (@possiblythefall) December 13, 2022