HBO Cancels Acclaimed New Series After Nearly Wrapping Season 2 Production

Warner Bros. Discovery continues to make shocking and unexpected cuts and cancellations, with the latest surprise being that the HBO Max original Minx has been cancelled. Making the news all the more shocking is that the show, which premiered in March and was then renewed in May, had nearly wrapped production on its sophomore season. Additionally, Variety reports that Season 1 of the series is expected to be pulled from the streamer. Luckily, with the series coming from Lionsgate, the aim is to shop Minx around to other networks where not only Season 1 can live, but the second season could debut.

"We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us," Lionsgate said in a statement.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Also starring in the series are Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

The HBO Max original earned impressive reviews from critics, as it currently sits at 97% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The critics' consensus on the Certified Fresh series reads, "The rapport between Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson is the irresistible centerfold of Minx, a bawdy and sharp comedy that merits a full-page spread."

This is only the latest in a long line of cuts and cancellations at Warner Bros. Discovery, some of which were low-cost TV series, while one of the more notable cuts was the highly anticipated feature film Batgirl, which had wrapped production.

Back when the series was renewed, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, shared, "We are thrilled that the world of Minx has resonated in the way that it has. Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can't wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for Season 2!"

Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate Television, added, "Size does matter and we are excited to have our partners at a huge platform like HBO Max extend Minx for a second season. The creative team led by Ellen Rapoport and the extraordinary cast have created a gem in Season 1, and we look forward to exposing the acclaimed show's fans to more fun and incredibly original storytelling."

