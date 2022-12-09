HBO Max has made the decision to remove another popular show from its app. This time the program in question is Gordita Chronicles. Showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz broke the news on Twitter to a chorus of sad fans. Warner Bros. Discovery has been vocal about trying to trim costs and that has taken the form of a lot of kids content, animation, and live-action family programming getting cut. Nothing as wild as the Batgirl situation where the company decided to shelve the movie although it was complete. But, a lot of people out there are scared for their favorite Max Originals if they're not one of the three most-streamed things on the platform. Every day there's another show announced as canceled or being pulled off of HBO Max. Hopefully, things settle down sooner rather than later. But, that comes as little comfort to people who will not be able to pull up Gordita Chronicles whenever they want. Check out what the showrunner had to say down below.

Muñoz-Liebowitz said on Twitter, "Just got the very sad news that #gorditachronicles is being pulled from the @hbomax platform. Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone. Thank you to everyone who loved and supported our show."

Just got the very sad news that #gorditachronicles is being pulled from the @hbomax platform. Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone. Thank you to everyone who loved and supported our show. ❤️✌🏽 — Brig Muñoz-Liebowitz (@brigliebs) December 8, 2022

The State of HBO Max

There's been so much change over at Warner Bros. Discovery recently. As with a lot of these removals from HBO Max and seeming deprioritization of works by minority creators, the alarm bells are sounding again. In some comments during the most recent earnings call, CEO David Zaslav says that there's still a master plan of sorts for what the combined HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service will entail. But, the watch is still on for other programs being canceled.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," HBO Max wrote in a statement earlier this year. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

"We can't wait to make the service available to consumers around the globe and get the business running on all cylinders," Zaslav told reporters during the company's most recent earnings call. "While our team is hard at work preparing for the launch of our combined offering, we're also actively experimenting and testing our hypotheses about the future product in large part to address some of the deficiencies of the existing platform."

