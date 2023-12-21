Everything Coming to Max in January 2024

Rick and Morty and True Detective mark the biggest Max additions in January.

By Charlie Ridgely

The new year is just around the corner, with 2024 set to arrive in just over 10 days. With January that close, streaming services like Max are looking ahead to the new year and revealing to subscribers what new movie and TV show additions they have in store. On Thursday, Max unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows set to hit its lineup in the month of January and that list has a lot of interesting titles on it.

Perhaps the biggest new title coming in January is the start of True Detective: Night Country, the latest chapter in the True Detective anthology series. The first episode of the new season arrives on January 14th, the same day it premieres on HBO.

Just over one week later, on January 22nd, Max will be adding the complete seventh season of hit series Rick and Morty, which just concluded on Adult Swim.

You can check out the full list of Max's January 2024 additions below!

January 1st

90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3
90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way
The A-Team
After Earth
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Aniara
Austenland
Bachelorette
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
Body at Brighton Rock
Booty Call
The Breakfast Club
The Brothers
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Celebrity IOU, Season 7
Collision Course
Cyborg
Dance With Me
Dark Skies
Date and Switch
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Empire State
Escape From Alcatraz
Everybody Wants to be Italian
A Fistful of Dollars
For A Few Dollars More
Free Birds
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
The Gospel According to Andre
Greta
Hail Satan?
Hang Em' High
Head Office
HGTV Dream Home 2024
The Hitcher
Hollywood Homicide
I Don't Know How She Does It
I, Frankenstein
The Ides of March
It Comes At Night
Jodorowsky's Dune
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials
The Kill Team
Killing Them Softly
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Lawless
Machete
Mike Wallace is Here
Odd Jobs
Our Idiot Brother
Quarantine
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Rambo: Last Blood
Ricochet
Road Trip
Road Trip: Beer Pong
Robocop
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rocket Science
Scream 4
The Secrets We Keep
Some Kind of Beautiful
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Sweet Dreams
Switch
Ted 2
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks
Tracers
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
When A Stranger Calls
White House Down

January 2nd

Jessica's Big Little World
Moonshiners Season 13A

January 4th

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3

January 5th

Creator League Series, Season 5
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14
OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple

January 6th

Ready to Love: Make a Move
Tricky Dick (CNN Original)

January 7th

Carnival Eats, Season 11
Diana (CNN Original)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B
Home Town, Season 8
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson
Worst Cooks in America, Season 27

January 8th

90 Day Diaries, Season 5
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)

January 10th

See No Evil, Season 9B

January 11th

Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)

January 12th

Batwheels, Season 2A
The Convict
The Disappearance

January 13th

The Kitchen, Season 34
What's Wrong with That House?
The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)

January 14th

Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino
True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)

January 15th

Snowden

January 16th

Seduced to Slay
Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7

January 18th

On The Roam (Max Original)
Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)

January 19th

Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5

January 20th

Belle Collective, Season 2C
Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)

January 21st

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B
Love & Translation
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks

January 22nd

Battle on the Mountain
Death by Fame, Season 2
Rick and Morty, Season 7
The Playboy Murders, Season 2

January 24th

Rico to the Rescue, Season 2

January 25th

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33

January 26th

Border Control: Spain, Season 3

January 27th

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

January 28th

January 31st

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 34
The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)

