Everything Coming to Max in January 2024

The new year is just around the corner, with 2024 set to arrive in just over 10 days. With January that close, streaming services like Max are looking ahead to the new year and revealing to subscribers what new movie and TV show additions they have in store. On Thursday, Max unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows set to hit its lineup in the month of January and that list has a lot of interesting titles on it.

Perhaps the biggest new title coming in January is the start of True Detective: Night Country, the latest chapter in the True Detective anthology series. The first episode of the new season arrives on January 14th, the same day it premieres on HBO.

Just over one week later, on January 22nd, Max will be adding the complete seventh season of hit series Rick and Morty, which just concluded on Adult Swim.

You can check out the full list of Max's January 2024 additions below!