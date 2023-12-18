Rick and Morty Season 7 Max Release Date Announced

Rick and Morty has officially wrapped up its run with Season 7 of the series for the year, and now fans can get ready for its official streaming release with its release date confirmed for Max! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been one of the most eventual seasons of the series in quite some time. Not only were there massive changes behind the scenes following Adult Swim cutting ties with series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland, but the first episode of the new season introduced Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden as the new voices behind Rickn and Morty respectively.

With the ten episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 wrapping up its run for the year this month, now fans will have a new way to catch up with everything that went down this season as Rick and Morty Season 7 will be releasing with Max beginning on January 22nd next year. This will include the ten episode season from beginning to end, and that means fans who missed out on the new episodes this year will be able to check it out soon enough.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is currently available with Adult Swim's official website with a paid cable subscription, but will be streaming with Max beginning on January 22nd, 2024. Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes break down as such:

"How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – "Broh, come out with us, you're being so boring dude"

"The Jerrick Trap" – "Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here." "Air Force Wong" – "Virginia is for lovers Broh" "That's Amorte" – "Broh, That's-A Some Good Spaghetti" "Unmortricken" – "Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff." "Rickfending Your Mort" – "Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg." "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – "High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one." "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – "Action! Adventure! It's a whole movie, Broh!" "Mort: Ragnarick" – "Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear." "Fear no Mort" – "Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh."

Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

What did you think of Rick and Morty Season 7? Will you be checking it out on Max? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!