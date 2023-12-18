Warrior Cancelled by Max, Will Stream on Netflix in 2024

Max will not pick up Warrior for a fourth season, according to reports. Netflix, however, has picked up non-exclusive streaming rights to the series, and depending on performance, could plausibly save the show. In any case, it will bring a whole new audience to the three existing seasons of the show, which is based on a concept and treatment by Hollywood and martial arts legend Bruce Lee. It's hard to know what the odds of a pickup are -- and obviously "make Netflix save it!" has been the rallying cry for fandoms for about 15 years -- but it's possible. Still, the task might be daunting, because the cast have been released from their existing contracts.

This isn't the first cancellation for Warrior; it started in 2019, and ran for two seasons at Cinemax before that network backed out of the original programming market altogether, as noted by Deadline. Max picked up the show for a third season in 2021, and it finally aired this summer, with the final episode dropping in mid-August.

"Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die," series creator Jonathan Tropper told Deadline. "Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we've been given yet another lease on life, and I'm thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it."

"If anything can be said about Warrior, with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL!" Lee's daughter Shannon, who serves as a producer on the show, added in a statement. "And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior and from that Love more goodness flows – in the form of greater recognition for our talented cast and crew who deserve all the things, in the form of passionate fandom for this relevant kick ass show and, if I dare to dream, in the form of an opportunity to continue our story for our amazing fans who, thanks to Netflix, will have grown in number and enthusiasm!"

Per the series' official synopsis, Warrior is set during the Tong Wars in late 1870s San Francisco, and follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China in search of his sister, only to be sold to one of the most powerful tongs in Chinatown.

Warrior is currently streaming on Max and will arrive on Netflix in February 2024.