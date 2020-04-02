HBO Offering Entire Seasons Of Fan Favorite Shows & Movies For Free

As the nation is on lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus, HBO is giving people an opportunity to watch some of their favorite shows and movies on the HBO NOW and HBO GO platforms for free! Starting this Friday, April 3, viewers will be able to login to the apps without a subscription and watch nearly 500 hours of programming from the premium cable network including nine full series from HBO, 10 docuseries and documentaries, and 20 Warner Bros. theatrical releases. Programming will be available for free on the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com
Anyone that doesn’t want to download the apps or visit those sites will also be able to enjoy the programming as it will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days. This is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of the paywall on HBO NOW & HBO GO. The premium cable network encourages viewers to join in on the conversation of the shows by using the hashtag #StayHomeBoxOffice on social media.
HBO content available to stream without a subscription includes:
Dramas/Comedies
Ballers (5 Seasons)
Barry (2 Seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
Succession (2 Seasons)
True Blood (7 Seasons
Veep (7 Seasons)
The Wire (5 Seasons)
Docuseries and Documentaries
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
McMillion$
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
United Skates
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
Warner Bros. Theatricals
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded By the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn’t It Romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Pan
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown
This promotion from the Warnermedia company will no doubt lead to more potential subscribers for the HBO Max streaming service, which remains on track to launch this May. When HBO Max launches it will cost $14.99 a month and will include content from the likes of HBO, Cartoon Network, TNT, TruTV, Crunchy Roll, DC Universe, TBS, and even originals for the service.