The White Lotus Star Hopes For One Brutal Death In Season 3

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is hoping that there's at least one brutal death in Season 3 of the show: Greg (Jon Gries), the husband of her wealthy socialite character, Tanya. In a new interview, Coolidge said that "evil" Greg deserves nothing less than his Karmic "comeuppance," which in her opinion would be for Greg to "end up in a meat-grinding machine."

"My hope for Jon is that he's not finished with Greg," Coolidge told Variety. "I hope there's some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don't know, end up in a meat-grinding machine."

Coolidge has every reason to wish for Greg to end up in the grinder: The White Lotus Season 2 saw her character Tanya die, during a kidnapping/assassination attempt on her life. That scheme was in part arranged by Tanya's husband Greg, who seemingly got away with it.

(Photo: HBO)

The White Lotus has been (mostly) an anthology-style show, with Seasons 1 and 2 both taking place in different locations, with different sets of guests serving as the main characters each season. The one big carryover between seasons was Tanya, whose wealth and status allowed her to travel to both White Lotus locations (Maui, Taormina, Sicily) with little resistance. Season 3 will also offer some connective carryover: aspiring spa owner Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell) from Season 1 will be showing back up. Belinda got close to Tanya in Season 1, as Tanya was a potential angel investor in her spa dreams; if Tanya left Belinda any kind of money, it could definitely bring Greg out of the woodwork for another scheme to get it.

Some fans have already been wondering out loud if The White Lotus Season 3 could bring Tanya back in some form. Coolidge had her own ideas on that, as well:

"If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg's eyes out," she said.

What Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be About?

(Photo: HBO)

While we don't know the exact details, we do know The White Lotus Season 3 story will be set in Thailand. Show creator Mike White has teased that the thematic line of the series will shape what happens in Season 3:

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained after Season 2. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The White Lotus Season 3 is in development.