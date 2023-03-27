White Lotus Season 3 Location Revealed

The location for The White Lotus Season 3 has been revealed. On Monday, Variety reported that the third season of the hit HBO series is headed to Thailand with the outlet citing multiple sources close to the series' production. It had previously been believed that the series would be headed to Japan after comments from series star Johnny Knoxville, who appeared to tease the location in a previous interview. The first two seasons of the series were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy so it is speculated that Season 3 will be shot on one of the hotel giant's four properties in Thailand — located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle.

The White Lotus has already been renewed for Season 3.

The hit HBO series has already been renewed for a third season and series creator has teased previously that Season 3 could take on religion as previous seasons took on money and sex.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained shortly after Season 2 ended. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Who starred in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who reprise their roles as Tanya and Greg from the first season. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood. Mike White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max.

