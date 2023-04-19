White Lotus Season 1 Star Is Returning for Season 3

The second season of The White Lotus was released by HBO at the end of 2022 and featured an all-new cast of characters traveling to a new destination with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries). Things didn't turn out well for Tanya at the end of the season, so fans shouldn't expect to see Coolidge again in Season 3. However, it was revealed today that one actor from the show's first season will be showing up again. It was reported by Variety that Natasha Rothwell will be reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager who Tanya almost partnered with before leaving her high and dry.

Currently, it's unclear how Belinda will play into the new season which is expected to take place in Thailand. Previously, Rothwell was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the series. She was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthonloy Series or Movie against multiple co-stars, including Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney. Coolidge took home the prize.

Today, Rothwell took to Twitter today to confirm the news of her The White Lotus return. "Belinda is back baby!!! 😎😎😎," she wrote. You can check out her post below.

Belinda is back baby!!! 😎😎😎 https://t.co/U3F5Q3uDwX — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) April 19, 2023

"The first season kind of highlighted money," The White Lotus creator and Emmy-winner Mike White explained shortly after Season 2 ended. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Who Starred in The White Lotus Season 2?

In addition to the returning Coolidge and Gries, Season 2 of The White Lotus starred Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood. Mike White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Currently, there's not word on if any of the stars from the show's second season will be coming back.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max.