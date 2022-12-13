The White Lotus Creator Teases What Season 3 Will Be About

The White Lotus is a major hit for HBO, and after the massive buzz and week-to-week success of Season 2, Season 3 is a no-brainer.

But what will The White Lotus Season 3 Be About?

That is a very good question given where the Season 2 finale left things. The White Lotus is presented as an anthology show, with each new season taking place at a different White Lotus hotel; however, there have been some clear carryovers from one season to the other, suggesting that Season 2 and Season 3 could similarly share some connective threads.

WARNING: WHITE LOTUS SEASON 2 SPOILERS FOLLOW!

While a lot of fans may have been all about the four-way psycho-sexual games between the young couples staying at the White Lotus (Ethan and Harper, Cameron and Daphne), there was also a plotline that had carried over from Season 1. Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) had come to Sciliy's White Lotus Hotel for a romantic getaway with her new husband Greg (Jon Gries). Unfortunately, Tanya ended up becoming the hero of her own tragic opera: after being whisked away on a Tuscan yacht by some affluent gay men, Tanya discovered they had been hired by Greg to kill her, leaving him to inherit her fortune. Even though Tanya managed to gun down her abductors in the final showdown, she slipped disembarking the boat, fell, and was knocked unconscious, ultimately drowning in the ocean.

Tanya's death left a LOT of open questions hanging over The White Lotus. Does Greg's scheme work and he gets Tanya's fortune? Who were the "powerful people" that young conspirator Jack (Leo Woodall) referenced in the threat to Portia? Was Greg targeting Tanya ever since Season 1 – or is there a different mastermind running things? And why is The White Lotus wrapped up in all this?

What Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be About?

(Photo: HBO)

While dissecting the Season 2 finale, The White Lotus creator Mike White confirmed that his concept for Season 3 will be one directly tied to Tanya's story in Seasons 1 and 2:

I think as far as what happens with Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone, but the fact that all those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it back down to Greg. But May you'll have to wait to find out what happens.

White went on to allude to the fact that there's already a thematic White Lotus Trilogy he has in mind, which will help shape Season 3:

"The first season kind of highlighted money. And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

While its arguable that the themes of sex and money and death are already prominent in both seasons of White Lotus, clearly white has a larger story angle in mind, and it seems like Tanya could be our through line – whether she's alive or not.

The White Lotus Season 1 and 2 are streaming on HBO Max.