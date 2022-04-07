



Winning Time is rolling on for a second season over at HBO. Adam McKay’s sports drama has been well-received by critics and audiences alike. Now, the network makes the news of more episodes concrete. The 1980s Los Angeles Lakers are a team rife with history for both that basketball franchise, but the NBA as a whole. They boasted some of the best players to set foot on the hardwood. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabar are played by Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes. John C. Reilly stars as the embulient Dr. Jerry Buss. It all sort of captures the spirit of the 1980s in L.A. Viewers have been quite taken with the throwback styling and the character drama between a team trying to find their identity. For the next year, viewers can look forward to watching the entire thing come together on their screens.

“It’s been a thrill to bring WINNING TIME to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming said in a statement. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/WqbWwKx1nBU

McKay actually spoke to EW about approaching the Lakers. It was a tough task as a lifelong fan of their hated rivals the Boston Celtics. “I was a hardcore Celtics fan,” McKay explained. “I hated the Lakers in the ’80s — they were the villains. It wasn’t until later that I realized, no, the Celtics were the villains, and the Lakers were actually incredible; they changed the way basketball is played, the way it related to the culture, and the way celebrities were created out of the sport.”

Here’s how HBO describes the fresh dramatic series: “Based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.”

Have you checked out Winning Time yet? Let us know down in the comments!