The Flight Attendant Season 2 Gets New Trailer Featuring Sharon Stone’s Mysterious Role

The second season of The Flight Attendant is almost here! The acclaimed HBO Max original series is returning for a second season on April 21st, and fans have been anxious to see what the new episodes of the thrilling mystery have in store. Kaley Cuoco is back as Cassie, living a new life as both a sober woman and an asset for the CIA, but things don’t stay easy for too long.

On Monday, HBO Max revealed the official trailer for The Flight Attendant Season 2, giving fans an extended look at the chaos ahead. In addition to some hints about Cassie’s newest problems, the trailer also seemingly revealed the role of Sharon Stone, who has been confirmed for a role in Season 2. It appears as though Stone will be playing the mother of Cassie. You can check out the full trailer below!

https://youtu.be/P8sEO07n7wg

Cuoco returns for The Flight Attendant Season 2 alongside fellow series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez. New series regulars this season include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria. T.R. Knight, Yahsa Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shoreh Aghdashloo join Sharon Stone as Season 2 guest stars.

The first season of The Flight Attendant was based on the book from bestselling author Chris Bohjalian. Steve Yockey developed the series and serves as showrunner alongside Natalie Chaldez. Both also take on the role of executive producer alongside Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Suzanne McCormack.

Here’s the official logline for The Flight Attendant Season 2:

“Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

The Flight Attendant returns with two episodes on Thursday, April 21st.