HBO Max Finally Adds Feature That Streaming Subscribers Have Been Begging For

TV fans finally have an opportunity to shuffle the episodes of their favorite shows. Streaming subscribers have been begging for a “shuffle” feature on their favorite services for years, which would effectively allow them to watch random episodes of shows like Friends, The Office, or South Park without thinking about which specific one to put on. This week, HBO Max introduced such a feature. You can now jump into quite a few shows on the WarnerMedia service and start playing.

HBO Max launched the shuffle option this week on the desktop browser version of its service. Unlike Netflix’s “Play Something” feature, the HBO Max shuffle button keeps to specific shows. More than 40 shows on the service now have a shuffle button on the title’s main landing page, and clicking it will trigger a random episode choice from that title. When the episode ends, another random episode from the series will come up next. According to HBO Max, this version of the shuffle feature “gives users some context into the content they will be shown.”

“With an added element of serendipity, selecting the shuffle button lets you kick your feet up and start watching faster,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement.

Not every TV show on HBO Max has the shuffle feature available, but it does already apply to many of the most popular shows on the platform. Friends, South Park, and The Big Bang Theory all have the shuffle option already available. You can check out the full list below.

A World of Calm

Adventure Time

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Apple & Onion

Chappelle’s Show

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ed, Edd and Eddy

ER

Flight of the Concords

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Full House

Great Pottery Throwdown

Hot Ones

How it Really Happened

Impractical Jokers

Key & Peele

Looney Tunes

Martin

Mike & Molly

Regular Show

Reno 911!

Rick & Morty

Robot Chicken

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?

Selena + Chef

Sesame Street

South Park

Teen Titans GO!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

The Mentalist

The Middle

The Nanny

The Office (U.K.)

The Shop: Uninterrupted

Tom and Jerry

Total Dramarama

Two and a Half Men

We Bare Bears

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Young Sheldon

The introduction of this feature couldn’t come at a better time. WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged to form a new company, and there are plans in place for the libraries of HBO Max and Discovery+ to come together as well. The cooking and home improvement shows on Discovery+ could benefit greatly from this kind of shuffle option.

