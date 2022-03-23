HBO Max Finally Adds Feature That Streaming Subscribers Have Been Begging For

TV fans finally have an opportunity to shuffle the episodes of their favorite shows. Streaming subscribers have been begging for a “shuffle” feature on their favorite services for years, which would effectively allow them to watch random episodes of shows like Friends, The Office, or South Park without thinking about which specific one to put on. This week, HBO Max introduced such a feature. You can now jump into quite a few shows on the WarnerMedia service and start playing.
HBO Max launched the shuffle option this week on the desktop browser version of its service. Unlike Netflix’s “Play Something” feature, the HBO Max shuffle button keeps to specific shows. More than 40 shows on the service now have a shuffle button on the title’s main landing page, and clicking it will trigger a random episode choice from that title. When the episode ends, another random episode from the series will come up next. According to HBO Max, this version of the shuffle feature “gives users some context into the content they will be shown.”
“With an added element of serendipity, selecting the shuffle button lets you kick your feet up and start watching faster,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement.
Not every TV show on HBO Max has the shuffle feature available, but it does already apply to many of the most popular shows on the platform. Friends, South Park, and The Big Bang Theory all have the shuffle option already available. You can check out the full list below.
A World of Calm
Adventure Time
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Apple & Onion
Chappelle’s Show
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Ed, Edd and Eddy
ER
Flight of the Concords
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Friends
Full House
Great Pottery Throwdown
Hot Ones
How it Really Happened
Impractical Jokers
Key & Peele
Looney Tunes
Martin
Mike & Molly
Regular Show
Reno 911!
Rick & Morty
Robot Chicken
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?
Selena + Chef
Sesame Street
South Park
Teen Titans GO!
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Big Bang Theory
The Boondocks
The Mentalist
The Middle
The Nanny
The Office (U.K.)
The Shop: Uninterrupted
Tom and Jerry
Total Dramarama
Two and a Half Men
We Bare Bears
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Young Sheldon
The introduction of this feature couldn’t come at a better time. WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged to form a new company, and there are plans in place for the libraries of HBO Max and Discovery+ to come together as well. The cooking and home improvement shows on Discovery+ could benefit greatly from this kind of shuffle option.
